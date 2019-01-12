Buratai Commends Soldiers For Recovery Of Baga From Boko Haram Insurgents

Published:

SPECIAL COMMENDATION TO TROOPS OF OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE BY LIEUTENANT GENERAL TY BURATAI NAM GSS psc(+) ndc (BD) OMM (BR) FCMH FNHAM BA (HONs) MA MPhil PhD (h.c) CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF ON 10 JANUARY 2019



1. I am very delighted to receive the good news of your triumphant entry, clearing of the strategic town of Baga and neutralising the Boko Haram terrorists that tested our might some days back. Your efforts and open display of gallantry, as well as patriotism that brought about this unprecedented feat, gladdened my heart, all Nigerians and indeed, peace loving people around the world. I am very proud of you all.



2. Consequently, I wish to commend the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General BA Akinroluyo, Commander of the newly created and game changing Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Major General MG Alli, Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General OT Akinjobi, Commander 707 Special Forces Brigade, Brigadier General DO Donibo Commander of Integrated Fire Support Centre, Brigadier General BR Sinjen, Chief of Staff, NASFC, Brigadier General MLD Saraso, Commander of NASFC Military Intelligence Brigade, Colonel AA Idris, Commander, Integrated Logistic, Colonel C Ochimana, as well the Commander of the Armed Forces Special Forces, Commander (NN) GB Osuobeni, Commanding Officer of 123 Battalion, Major LA Balogun and the Commanding Officer of Army Headquarters Strike Group, Major MT Nasiru. My special commendation goes to all the gallant officers and soldiers, ratings, airmen and the Civilian JTF that fought tirelessly and supported in liberating all those areas infested by the criminal Boko Haram terrorists.



3. I would like to enjoin you to consolidate on these gains by continuous pursuit of these criminal terrorists and neutralise them to eternity. You should be more proactive and continue with the clearance operations on any known Boko Haram terrorists hideouts in your respective areas of responsibilities. The Nigerian Army will continue to provide all the needed support to ensure that you succeed in this noble task.



4. I have directed for more replenishment and special welfare packages for you all which will be made known by your various Commanders. I want you to invoke the spirit of courage and bravery that the Nigerian military is noted for, the world over.



Victory is very near. Definitely, you are the ones that will make it nearer and sweeter. I would like to express our sincere gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria for the continued support, political will and guidance which made our modest accomplishment possible.



5. While praying for the repose of the souls of our fallen heroes, I wish all those wounded in action speedy recovery. Once more, I am proud of you all, you should continue to be motivated, maintain the momentum and the fight against the criminal terrorists until you clear them out anywhere they are hibernating on our territory. Well done our gallant troops, sustain the offensive and be assured of our total support.



6. God bless you all.



TY BURATAI

Lieutenant General

Chief of Army Staff

10 January 2019

Share This