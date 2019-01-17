Bukola Saraki Redeems N5m Pledge To Actors Guild Of Nigeria Foundation

Published:

Just as he promised, the amiable senate president of the federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr. Bukola Saraki has made good his pledge of supporting the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) with the sum of N5m to the Actors Guild Foundation.



Thanking Saraki for his noble and kind gesture, excited National president of the guild, Mr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas said: " To be honest here, we are speechless. Gestures like this is rare.



We are happy and greatly grateful for this show of human kindness on our ailing colleagues and we promise that the money would be used judiciously for the purpose in which it is given. We pray God to grant him his heart desires as he continues to do good."



Signed :



Emeka Rollas



President



Actors Guild Of Nigeria

