Buhari's South East Visit:APC Accuses Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Of Sabotage

Published:

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have accused the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo of transparent opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari by fixing Imeobi meeting of Ohanaeze on Thursday.



Buhari would arrive South-East states of Anambra and Enugu same Thursday for presidential campaign preparatory for February 16 presidential election. Ohanaeze had fixed same Thursday for apex meeting of the group, Imeobi, where highest decisions of Ndigbo are made.



Igbo Deputy Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu said Ndigbo would at the meeting take a position on which direction they will cast their votes, particularly on presidential election.



However, reacting to the proposed meeting, chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and member of APC, Prince Richard Ozobu faulted Nwodo’s fixture of the Imeobi meeting for Thursday. Ozobu said: “I’ve been a frontline player in Ohanaeze for many years and Imeobi meeting has never held on a Thursday but Saturdays. “I can clearly tell you that Nwodo fixed this Imeobi meeting in bad faith.



There is no emergency in Igboland to warrant the message he sent across that emergency meeting of Imeobi holds Thursday. “This is to show the least, Nwodo’s disdain for President Buhari and he should not hoodwink the entire Igbo nation into his personal calamity.”



Similarly, APC National Vice President for South East, Chief Emma Enukwu said: “Ohanaeze has always been known to assume different disposition to the detriment of Ndigbo when it comes to politics.



“Ohanaeze is the only socio-cultural group that has taken a position on 2019 election with adoption of a candidate, but power belongs to God. Ohanaeze doesn’t give power and Mr. President is coming to campaign and nothing will stop him.”



Both Nwodo and his media team failed to reply to APC’s allegation as they ignored messages sent to them for reaction.

Share This