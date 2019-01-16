Buhari,Osinbajo To Participate In Live Televised Presidential Townhall Programme On Wednesday

Published:

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI AND VICE-PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO TO PARTICIPATE IN A LIVE TELEVISED PRESIDENTIAL TOWNHALL INTERACTIVE PROGRAMME ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2019 AT 8:00PM



The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, who are also the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming Presidential elections will, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 8:00pm (Nigerian time) participate in a live televised two-hour presidential town-hall programme. The venue shall be the Ladi Kwali Conference Center, Ballroom of Sheraton Hotel Abuja. Attendance is strictly by invitation. All guests are expected to be seated by 7:00pm.





The presidential series, which is titled “The Candidates”, is designed by the organisers to have both the Presidential and their Vice-Presidential Candidates of selected political parties on stage at the same time and at different dates to take questions from the moderator, Kadaria Ahmed and from the general public through various platforms.



The programme would be broadcast live on NTA, which shall in turn provide the live feeds to other partner stations like TVC, Wazobia TV, Oak TV and on all Radio Nigeria stations. It will also be streamed on-line at dtv.media to enable Nigerians in diaspora to participate.







Nigerians are encouraged to kindly tune in to participate.







Thank you.







FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN, FCIArb (UK)



Director, Strategic Communications,



APC Presidential Campaign Council,



(Official Spokesperson).

