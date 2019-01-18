Buhari Has Voluntarily Handed Over His Presidential Candidacy To Great Ogboru...PDP

Published:

The PDP alleged that Buhari had voluntarily handed over his presidential candidacy to Great Ogboru,the gubernatorial candidate of the Party in Delta State.



It stated that the perceived handover was at the APC presidential campaign rally. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan, said the handover had shown that Buhari had foreseen his defeat and already switched into a handover mode.



Ologbondiyan said, “The whole world watched as President Buhari, apparently overwhelmed by thoughts of his defeat, ended up declaring the APC governorship candidate in Delta State, Great Ogboru, as the presidential candidate.



“President Buhari told his audience, ‘I have this pleasure of handing over this flag of honour to our Presidential candidate’, while giving the flag to Great Ogboru.”



He added, “It is clear that President Buhari, worried by the shunning of his campaign by Nigerians, mistook the Warri Rally for the May 29, 2019 handing over ceremony that is four months ahead.



“Buhari is already in the mood of his May 29, 2019 handover of mantle of leadership to PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, following the national consensus to return the PDP to power in the February 16, 2019 presidential election.”



Ologbondiyan alleged that Buhari had continued to display that he did not have the intention of seeking for a second term in office.

