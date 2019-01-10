Buhari Has Done So Much For South East..Anambra Gov,Willie Obiano

Published:

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the progress of work on the construction of the second Niger Bridge.



He said the President had done well for the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones.



Obiano stated this during an inspection visit of the project in Onitsha, Anambra State.



He expressed satisfaction with the standard and pace of work on the project.



The governor said he was confident that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari would deliver on the job as scheduled.



He noted that the bridge, when completed, would not only boost the economic activities of the South-East and South-South but that of the country at large.



Obiano said, “I have no choice but to praise President Muhammadu Buhari for his determination in the implementation of other Federal Government’s projects in the state and other states in the geopolitical zone.”



Speaking, the Project Director of Julius Berger Construction Company, Fredrick Wieser, said the construction would be in three phases, adding that the Federal Government had made advance payment of N30bn as mobilisation fee.



According to him, the bridge will be 1.6 km long, while the access road from the Asaba axis will be 3.3 km and 7km from Anambra respectively.



Wieser said, “Right now, we are doing the foundation work in the river which will be 50 metres deep. The pilling work in the river will be 15 metres above the water level to allow free flow of ships. With the determination of the present administration, the project will be delivered on or before February 28, 2022.”

