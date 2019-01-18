Buhari Goofed :Hands Over "Presidential Flag" To Gubernatorial Candidate In Delta

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday shocked supporters and viewers of his presidential campaign in Warri, Delta state, as he mistakenly called the All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate, Great Ogboru, the party’s presidential candidate.





Buhari who repeatedly called Ogboru, the party’s presidential and senatorial candidate was corrected by an APC chieftain who flanked him while handing the party’s flag to Ogboru.



His words, “I am handing over this flag of honour to our presidential candidate.” A man on the stage to his left corrected him, saying “gubernatorial”, but Buhari responded with “to our senatorial candidate”.



Again, the man corrected him, saying “gubernatorial” and this time, Buhari said “governortorial candidate”. I’ll not promise and fail like Buhari, Atiku tells Ekiti people

