Buhari Cancels Federal Executive Council's Meeting For Campaign

The weekly Federal Executive Council meeting did not hold on Wednesday as President Muhammadu Buhari intensified campaigns for the February polls.



Findings indicated that Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who ordinarily should stand in for Buhari in presiding over the FEC meeting, was also said to be out of Abuja.



It was gathered that the presidential campaign team left Abuja for Sokoto State on Wednesday with the President to participate in a campaign rally there.



The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and Co-Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and many top members of the council, were in Sokoto for the campaign.



Incidentally, days back when he inaugurated his campaign council, Buhari had promised that governance would not suffer because of campaigns.



It was for this reason that Buhari relinquished the duty of leading his campaign to Tinubu.



But, on Wednesday, there was no FEC meeting as the numbers one and two citizens were said to be out of the capital city.



However, a presidential official said that the fact that the FEC meeting did not hold on Wednesday (yesterday) did not affect governance in anyway “or suggest that Buhari has reversed his promise.”



The official also pointed out that only a day earlier, the President presided over the National Council of State meeting where “far-reaching decisions” were taken on the National Minimum Wage and the preparations for the polls.



“It is not that the FEC meeting must be held every Wednesday. Sometimes, other issues crop up as well and they have to be addressed.

