Buhari Appoints Paul Tarfa Chairman North East Development Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Major General Paul Tarfa (retired) as the chairman of the governing board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).
The president also nominated Mohammed Alkali as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission.
In a letter read at the Senate plenary by Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday, the president nominated nine others as members of the commission.
The president also nominated Mohammed Alkali as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the commission.
In a letter read at the Senate plenary by Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday, the president nominated nine others as members of the commission.
Categories: Society
0 comments: