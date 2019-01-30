Breaking :Gunmen Kidnap Taraba State Governor's Chief Press Secretary

Published:

Hasan Mijimyawa, the Chief Press Secretary to Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has been kidnapped today in the state.



Mr Mijinyawa was kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday (today) along Bali Gashaka road by unknown gunmen.



A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the press secretary was kidnapped while he was travelling in his official vehicle with his driver.





“He was kidnapped today while he was going to see the governor who travelled yesterday to Gashaka for official assignment, the press secretary was not supposed to travel but there are some items the governor left behind that were needed immediately in Gashaka today.



“He left early this morning with his driver only for us to hear that his wife called the deputy governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu that her husband has been kidnapped.



“According to the wife, the kidnappers blocked the vehicle, picked only the Chief press secretary and left the driver, the kidnappers later used the Chief Press Secretary’s phone to call the wife.



The deputy governor, Manu confirm the incident to newsmen on phone, he said the wife of the Chief press secretary came to his house to inform him about the kidnapping of her husband.



“The wife of the Chief press secretary just left my house, she told me that according to the information available, the kidnappers were many in number, they were carrying AK47, she said they picked her husband and left the driver, the kidnappers also called her with her husband’s phone.



“The people of the state should remain calm, this is the time we should offer prayers both for Hassan and the state, a man who just left his house early this morning is now in the hands of men of the underworld, is a serious matter of concern,” Manu said.



The Commissioner of Police Taraba State command, David Akinlemi who said he was called over the incident, said he could not ascertain the incident at the time of the report.



“I was called over the incident but I can not tell you what exactly happened, I sent our men over the area until I get details on the ground from our men,” Mr Akilemi stated.

