Boko Haram Attacks:Don't Run Away,Yobe Govt Pleads With Residents

Published:

Share This

The Yobe State Government has called on people in areas attacked by Boko Haram insurgents to remain calm, vigilant and stop fleeing their communities.The call was contained in a statement signed by the Director General on Media Affairs to Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam, Abdullahi Bego.Bego said the call was necessary following the recent incidents involving Boko Haram terrorists in Kuka Reta, Katarko and Bunigari towns of the state.He assured the public in the affected areas and across the state of the heightened and continued effort of the military and other security agencies to ensure peace, security and safety of the people.“In meetings with heads of security and law enforcement agencies, His Excellency, Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam, has been briefed about the range of efforts that are underway by the military and all the security agencies to approach and contain any threat to security in the state,” he said.