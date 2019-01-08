Boko Haram Attacks:Borno State Governor Weeps During Meeting With Buhari

Published:

Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, wept yesterday afternoon when he led elders of the state to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over Boko Haram resurgence.



CKN News gathered that Shettima who arrived the Presidential Villa around 2.30pm went straight to the council chamber of the State House for the meeting.





It was learnt that the meeting was sequel to an emergency extraordinary security meeting held in Maiduguri last Monday over the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks.



Among those in attendance are the three senators of the state, Reps, APC governorship candidate, traditional and religious leaders.





The Chief of Defence Staff, National Security Adviser, Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) were also in attendance.



After speaking for about three minutes, Shettima appealed that observations of the delegation should not be reported, thus journalists were excused. The meeting is still ongoing.

