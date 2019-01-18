BankPhb Debt Allegations:Show Me Evidence,Atiku Replies FG

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has challenged the Federal Government to show evidence that he benefitted from the N156m slush fund that allegedly led to the collapse of the defunct Platinum Habib Bank.



Atiku made this challenge in a statement issued by Mr. Phrank Shaibu, his Special Assistant on Public Communication, on Friday.



He said, “It is disgusting to continue to spin allegations of corruption against me by people who have failed to come forward with a single shred of evidence of my misconduct while in office.



“They just suddenly woke up to the reality that, their lies about Atiku being corrupt can no longer hold? I challenge the federal government to come up with evidence that I benefitted from N156 million slush funds through Claremont Management Services Account on 13th January, 2009 as well as the collapse of Bank PHB as they have alleged.



“It is instructive to note that the same Bank PHB is now Keystone Bank, which was said to have been acquired by Buhari’s cronies through AMCON last year,”Atiku said in the statement.



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Friday said the PDP candidate has a case to answer over the collapse of Platinum Habib Bank.



He revealed that the case would be started as soon as Atiku returns from the US, his first trip in more than a decade.

