Atiku Is Working For Foreign Interests....Adams Oshiomhole

Published:

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is working for foreign interests.



Speaking at the Abakaliki township stadium in Ebonyi during the APC presidential campaign, Oshiomhole said Atiku, who wrote letters to United Kingdom, Unites States and European Union, was appealing to western sentiment angling to take over Nigeria’s economy.



“The right to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty is not negotiable,” he said.



Oshiomhole said Atiku’s deference to western interest would have a negative effect on the economy and pauperise the people.



He called on the voters reject Atiku, saying foreign nations can not impose a leader on Nigerians.



He described the forthcoming election as a war between the elites and the poor, just as he insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies including TraderMoni are pro-poor.



Buhari thanked Ebonyi people for turning out in large numbers, saying they have demonstrated that they cannot be bought.



He urged the people to vote for him to continue with the “good work” his administration has started.



“What this administration is doing and what it will continue to do, if you vote me back is to make sure we realize the potential of our people and the resources God has given us to make life better for this country, for our future generations,” he said.



He declared that in all the positions he has held in the country, he has never been convicted of corruption.



Buhari was head of state between 1983 and 1985, governor of the north-eastern state between 1975 and 1976, and chairman Petroleum Trust Fund between 1994 and 1995.



“I can assure you that I, as the president today has never been in a position of abusing trust,” he said.



“As a governor of the whole six north eastern states, as minister of petroleum for over three years and as a former head of state. I was arrested, detained, investigated but they never found anything against me.”

Share This