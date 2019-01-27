Army Kills Four Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno

Published:

The Nigerian Army yesterday said its troops killed four Boko Haram insurgents in the ongoing clearance operation at Makinta-Meleri in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno. Col. Ado Isa, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, in a statement in Maiduguri, said that the troops also recovered weapons from the insurgents. He disclosed that troops of 7 Division, Nigerian Army of Operation Lafiya Dole, based on credible information, conducted clearance operation on suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ hideout at Makinta-Meleri area of Konduga Local Government Area.



“During the operation, the gallant troops neutralised four terrorists and recovered AK-47 rifles with registration numbers: 58012289, 565240898 and 58006027.



They also recovered three Rifle Magazines containing 32 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and three bicycles,” he said. Isa further quoted the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, as commending the troops for their gallantry and that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, was proud of their doggedness. He urged them to sustain the offensive until the insurgents were flushed out to ensure total restoration of peace and security to the region.

