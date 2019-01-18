APC USA Chapter Condemns Atiku Abubakar's Presence In US

Published:





APC-USA Chapter has learnt that the former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is here in America. APC-USA does not object to Atiku or any Nigerian gaining entry into USA, once he or she meets the entry visa requirements to this great country.





However, the questionable character of the individual does not evaporate because he has stepped on the soil of America. A thief remains a thief no matter where he or she visits. Obviously Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has every reason to have kept off the USA given the cloak of corruption he is wearing.





After a long spell of noticeable absence and factual concerns about Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s antecedents in the USA, arising from his dealings with former Congressman William Jefferson of Louisiana, who was convicted and served a jail term, on account of bribery resulting from a telecommunication transaction in Nigeria, Atiku is now here again in the US. Congressional records point to the fact that Atiku engaged in money laundering through his wife who was then resident in the USA.

We see Atiku, who is the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Nigeria, as a self-centered corrupt Vice President under President Obasanjo’s regime. Certainly Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s entry and presence in the USA is a mockery of President Bush Presidential Proclamation 7750 which affirms the denial of US visa to foreign officials involved with corruption and other supporting legislations by the congress.





APC-USA believes that Alhaji Abubakar Atiku should be held accountable for his involvement in money laundering. Thank you.

Sincerely,

______ Prof. Adeshegun Labinjo __________ ___________ Hon. Tony Ike Isama ___________

Prof. Adeshegun Labinjo, National Chairman Hon. Tony Ike Isama, Ex-Officio





______ Hon. Judge Dele Alade ______ ___ _______ Prof. Francis Onukwuli __________

Hon. Judge Dele Alade, BOT Chairman Prof. Francis Onukwuli, National Publicity Secretary

______ Hon. Mrs. Ronke Ekwensi _______

Hon. Mrs. Ronke Ekwensi, National Secretary

