APC Set To Receive Former PDP National Chairman Adamu Muazu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to receive a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmad Adamu Mu’azu.



This is coming on the heels of defection to the APC by the suspended PDP National Deputy Chairman, Senator Babayo Garba ‎Gamawa, Alhaji Kaulaha Aliyu, a close ally of the former governor and other PDP chieftains.



Mu’azu, a former governor of Bauchi State had been out of Nigeria for over three years until December 2018 when he returned and gave out his daughter in marriage.



The wedding ceremony was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other top APC leaders including Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abubakar. PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar also graced the event.



Thereafter, Mu’azu visited Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, December 19, but declined to speak with State House correspondents after the over two hour meeting.



The meeting held amid speculations that the former PDP national chairman was on his way to joining forces with APC, following reports that he was being wooed by the party ahead of the general elections.





It was learnt Mu’azu is likely to be received during APC North East zonal rally scheduled to hold in Bauchi at the weekend. President Buhari will lead the rally.



The president had received top politicians from the North East including a Second Republic governor of Borno State, Mohammed Goni, who defected to the APC on Monday.



During the 2015 presidential election, Buhari got 931,598 votes as against 86,085 scored by then President Goodluck Jonathan in Bauchi State.

