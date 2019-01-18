Imo APC Suspends Rochas Okorocha From Party

Published:

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday suspended Governor Rochas Okorocha from the party.



His suspension followed what the leadership of the party in the state called, “gross anti-party activities.”



Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital, the state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, said, “A letter by the Imo State chapter of the APC signed by the chairman conveyed the suspension to the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole. We regretted that Okorocha who is the party’s candidate for Imo West Senatorial District has vowed to undermine the APC and its electoral interest.”

Share This