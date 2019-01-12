APC BOT Member Attends PDP Presidential Campaign Rally In Jos

Published:

Elder statesman and member of the APC Board of Trustees, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, was among the dignitaries that attended the PDP presidential campaign rally in Jos on Saturday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.



Also at the rally held at the Polo Ground were the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as Senate President/Director-General of the PDP campaign organisation, Bukola Saraki.



Also in the Plateau capital for the campaign were the National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus; and his deputy, Mr. Liyel Imoke.



The party big wigs were joined by the governorship candidate of the party in Plateau State, Senator Jeremiah Useni; and his running mate, Dr. James Dalok.



Also at the Polo Ground for the activity were the immediate past governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang; former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu; and a former Plateau governor, Fidelis Tapgun.



NAN recalls that Kwande had earned the wrath of the APC in June 2018, when he followed Atiku to the Plateau State headquarters of the PDP, as the latter came to the state to solicit for votes from the party’s national delegates.



Miffed by Kwande’s fraternity with the rival party, the APC chairman in the state, Latep Dabang, issued a query to him and later warned him against repeating such action.



Kwande, in his reply, had claimed that Atiku had been a long time friend, and told the APC that he would not abandon such a close friend for political reasons.



NAN reports that the event, which caused massive gridlock along the Gadabiu-Faringada axis of the city, witnessed traditional dances by women and youth groups that sang songs praising Atiku and asking Nigerians to vote for him in the February 16 presidential election.



(NAN)

Share This