Another Popular Yoruba Actor Dies At 47

Another popular Yourba actor Gbenga Akintunde popularly known as Burger is dead



His death in the new year came as a rude shock to most of his fans and colleagues on Thursday, January 3, 2018.



His Facebook page has been filled by his fans and colleagues who showered praises on him.



He was 47 years old ,married with wife and children.



He was also a member of one of the newly registered political parties

