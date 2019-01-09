Another Buhari's Minister Resigns From Cabinet

Published:

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, on Wednesday resigned her appointment from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.



She left the cabinet following her emergence as the House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) for the Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani federal constituency of Yobe State.



She defeated her son-in-law, Mohammed Bukar Abba Ibrahim to emerge flag bearer of the party in the party as primaries in October last year.



She had scored 1,295 votes while her stepson got 15 votes.



Hajiya Ibrahim who was appointed minister in 2015, is the sixth minister to resigned from the federal cabinet.



She confirmed to State House correspondents that Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting was going to be her last, shortly before the commencement of the meeting.

