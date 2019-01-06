Amina Zakari's Role In Ekiti,Osun Election Was Glaring.Must Not Participate In 2019 Poll..Afanifere Insists

Published:

Pan Yoruba cultural group Afenifere says Hajia Amina Zakari should not be allowed to participate in the February and March general elections.



It claimed that she played an ignoble role in the governorship elections held in Osun and Ekiti states in 2018.



The Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, said this in an interview in Lagos on Friday, stressing that retaining Zakari, despite the public outcry against her nomination, meant that the commission was not ready to be transparent in the conduct of the next elections.



The Afenifere spokesman said the alleged “reprehensible activities” of Zakari alone had created some credibility problem for INEC.



Odumakin said, “I think the problem with Amina Zakari is that she has become a red flag. The INEC chairman said she would be in charge of the collation centre and not the election but if you look at the roles she played in the elections in Osun, Ekiti and others, you will see that she is notorious and she has become an embarrassment to the commission. She has removed a lot of credibility from INEC.



“Really, Nigeria should insist that this woman should not be part of the 2019 elections. She should be removed.”



