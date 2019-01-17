Alleged N12.2bn Fraud: Patience Jonathan To Know Fate Feb. 11

Published:

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday fixed February 11, 2019 to deliver judgment in an application for final forfeiture filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of N12.2bn linked to Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan.



Justice Mojisola Olatoregun had, on April 19, 2018, ordered an interim forfeiture of the money, following an ex-parte application filed by the EFCC against Patience and some companies.





The companies named in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/620/18 are: Globus Integrated Service Limited, Finchley Top Homes Limited, AM-PM Global Network Limited, Pagmat Oil and Gas Limited and Magel Resort Limited.



The money was said to be warehoused in some banks, including Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank Plc), Diamond Bank Plc, Stabic-IBTC and First Bank Plc.

Share This