APC Governors Absent At Buhari's Inauguration Of Presidential Campaign Council,APC Reacts

All the 22 governors who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are absent at the ongoing inaugural meeting of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).



Most members of the council, except governors are in attendance at the meeting, ongoing at the conference centre of the State House.





The governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states while Gubernatorial Candidates in non- APC states will serve as state coordinators in their respective states.



The 22 APC states are Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe (North east); Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa (Northwest); Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi (Northcentral); Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Oyo (Southwest); Edo (Southsouth); Imo (Southeast).



In his speech, President Muhammadu Buhari said the meeting was convened to consider and approve structure and operational modalities of the campaign council.

Meanwhile,the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has defended its governors over their absence at Thursday’s meeting of its Presidential Campaign Council at the State House in Abuja.

The party which was reacting to queries regarding the absence of the governors said it was not mandatory for the state chief executives to attend the meeting which it said was only meant to design a timetable and the central messages of the campaign.



According to the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the meeting was also not an inaugural one, saying the council had met at least three times since it was inaugurated on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari. “The agenda for the meeting had to do with drawing the timetable and deciding on the messaging. It didn’t require everyone in the council to be present.