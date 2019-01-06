Sunday, 6 January 2019

Air Force To Bury Five Officers That Died In Ill-fated Fighter Helicopter On Tuesday

Published: January 06, 2019
The five-man  combat crew  who died in an Mi-35M attack helicopter crash   during  an operation against  Boko Haram on Wednesday  will be buried by the Nigerian Air Force at  the  military cemetery in Abuja on Tuesday.

A top air force official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development  t on Saturday.

According to him,  some samples and parts were  taken from the  scene of the  helicopter crash by the air force  for  examination and investigation.

The crew members were  aboard the  helicopter  providing close air support  for the ground  troops  from the  145 Battalion, Damasak in Borno State when the crash occurred around 7.30pm.

The  helicopter, was one of two attack aircraft  procured from Russia in February 2017 and inducted into the Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East.

The five crew members were confirmed dead on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as  Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob (pilot), Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Kilyofas (co-pilot), Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim  (flight technician), Lance Corporal Adamu Nura (gunner) and Aircraft Man Meshack Ishmael, also a gunner.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the remains of the deceased were deposited at a  morgue in Maiduguri

