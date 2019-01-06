Air Force To Bury Five Officers That Died In Ill-fated Fighter Helicopter On Tuesday

Published:

The five-man combat crew who died in an Mi-35M attack helicopter crash during an operation against Boko Haram on Wednesday will be buried by the Nigerian Air Force at the military cemetery in Abuja on Tuesday.



A top air force official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development t on Saturday.



According to him, some samples and parts were taken from the scene of the helicopter crash by the air force for examination and investigation.



The crew members were aboard the helicopter providing close air support for the ground troops from the 145 Battalion, Damasak in Borno State when the crash occurred around 7.30pm.



The helicopter, was one of two attack aircraft procured from Russia in February 2017 and inducted into the Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East.



The five crew members were confirmed dead on Thursday.



The deceased were identified as Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob (pilot), Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Kilyofas (co-pilot), Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim (flight technician), Lance Corporal Adamu Nura (gunner) and Aircraft Man Meshack Ishmael, also a gunner.



The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the remains of the deceased were deposited at a morgue in Maiduguri

