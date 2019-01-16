AGF Arraigns Oil Merchant Chima Anyaso For Alleged N2.06bn Fraud

Published:

An oil marketer, Chima Anyaso has been charged before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on a three-count charge bordering on forgery and N2,066,400 billion fraud.



Anyaso was charged alongside his company, Ceecon Energy Oil and Gas Limited, in charge sheet marked FHC/L/332c/18, was alleged to have committed the offence on or about February 21, 2011.



The oil marketer was alleged to have forged a letterhead paper of Total Nigeria Limited, dated February 21, 2011, with reference number AAC/CSO/OPS/, which he falsely presented to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), to obtained credit facility in the sum of N2,066, 400, 000 billion, for delivery of 15 metric tonnes of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK).





He was also alleged to have on February 22, 2011, forged another letterhead paper of Total Nigeria Limited with reference number FEB/yjo.FIN22.11, dated February 22, 2011, which he presented to GTB for the payment of N2,066,400 billion, for the supply of 15 metric tonnes of ATK.



The AGF also alleged that the oil marketer fraudulently obtained the said sum from GTB as a credit facility.





The offences according to the prosecutor, Mr Julius I. Ajakaiye, a deputy director in the AGF’s office are contrary to and punishable sections 2(1)(c) and section 1(1)(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences, Cap. A6 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.



The prosecutor had told the court the criminal charge against the oil marketer and his company arose from a petition by Guaranty Trust Bank, dated January 19, 2017, and signed by one Sarah Ugamah and Tolulope Fadipe on behalf of the Bank.



However, at the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, the prosecutor informed the court that the defendants have been evading services, he therefore urged the court for an order of substituted service, through an Expate motion, by way of posting the charge in defendants’ the last known address, which are number 16, Babatunde Dabiri Street, Lekki Phase 1 and Olaza 307/Suit 301, third wing, Worth Plaza, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.



Justice Ayotunde Faji, while adjourning the matter till January 30, for a report of service, ordered that the charge sheet be posted at the last known addresses of the oil marketer and his company.

