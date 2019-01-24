ACM Kayode Olagunju Resumes Duty As FRSC Sokoto Zonal Commander

Published:

A new Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states in person of Dr. Kayode Olagunju mni has taken over the Zonal Command in Sokoto. He resumed at the Zonal Headquarters on Wednesday 23rd January 2019.

In a release signed by the Zonal Head of Public Education, Assistant Corps Commander Aliyu Maaji, the Zonal Commander called on all road users to be safely conscious always and should abide by all safety rules and regulations. Olagunju holds a PhD in Transport Geography from the University of Lagos and also an alumnus of the Executive Course of the Massachuset Institute of Technology Boston, USA and Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Cambridge, USA He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport and Logistics and Member, International Association of Chiefs of Police. He is a member of the National Institute (mni).

The Zonal Commander has received several awards and commendations on intergrity, excellence, initiatives, commitment and dedication to duties. These Include the Corps Marshal Award for Dedication to duty, honestly and exemplary Conduct in 1993, FRSC Gold Ment Award in 2014 and 2015 and 2016 and the best Head of Department at the National Headquarters for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

ACM Kayode Olagunju held many positions in FRSC which include, Sector Commander Oyo (1992-1996), two time Lagos Sector Commander (1999-2003 and 2006- 2009) . He was also Sector Commander in charge of Adamawa, Kogi and River States at different times. ACM kayode Olagunju was at one time Deputy Director, Manpower Development and the pioneer Corps Transport Standardization Officer (CTSO) of the FRSC and later ACM/ Head of Policy Research and Statistics Department between 2013 and 2018. Olagunju was a member of the FRSC Management from 2009 to January, 2018 when he resumed at the National Institute as a participant of the senior Executive Course 40, 2018.

The Zonal Commander upon taking over called on all staff to be dedicated to their duties as the policy of Consultation, Reward and Punishment of the Present administration of the Corps Marshal Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, mni would be fully pursued. He urged motorists in the zone to be safety conscious, avoid overloading, spending and dangerous driving. He assured members of the public that FRSC would always be ready to respond positively on rescue operations and also partner with all stakeholders to ensure a safe road culture in the zone. He called on the patrol men to shun bribery and that machinery will be put in place to apprehend those FRSC personnel that compromise on their duties. He warned that both bribe takers and givers will be prosecuted accordingly. The ZCO reiterated his commitment to public education, rescue of victims of road traffic victims and strict enforcement of traffic rules. He also admonished drivers and vehicle owners not to patronize touts in securing driving licence and vehicle number plates.

The Commander wished all motorists in the Zone safe motoring .

