Abike Dabiri,Nnamani,Fashola,Akpabio etc Appointed Buhari Campaign Council Members .To Be Inaugurated On Monday
Published: January 06, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 General Elections, will on Monday, January 7, 2019, inaugurate the Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 General Elections. The event will take place at 10:00am prompt at the International Conference Center, Area 11, Abuja. All guests are expected to be punctual.
Those expected to be present at the ceremony are those earlier announced as members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.
For the avoidance of doubt, they include:
CHAIRMAN
President Muhammadu Buhari
CO-CHAIRMAN
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
DEPUTY CHAIRMEN
1. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
2. The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole
VICE CHAIRMAN NORTH
Senator George Akume
VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTH
Senator Ken Nnamani
DIRECTOR GENERAL
His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi
DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)
Senator A.O. Mamora
DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)
Arch. Waziri Bulama
SECRETARIES
1. Adamu Adamu
2. Dele Alake
ZONAL DIRECTORS
a. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko
b. North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume
c. North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu
d. South West: Sola Oke, SAN
e. South East: Sharon Ikeazor
f. South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio
DIRECTORATES
1. Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed
2. Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN
i. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa
3. Director, Contact & Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman
i. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre
ii. Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado
4. Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN
i. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato
ii. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri
5. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu
i. Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah
ii. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu
6. Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba
i. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman
7. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq
i. Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed
ii. Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam
8. Director, Admin- Onari Brown
i. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan
ii. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau
9. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa
i. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu
ii. Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire
10. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau
i. Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma
11. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN
i. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari
12. Director Field Operations- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu
13. Director Finance- Wale Edun
i. Deputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan
COUNCIL MEMBERS
1. Chief Bisi Akande
2. Chief John Oyegun
3. Senator Ita Enang
4. All APC serving Senators
5. All APC serving and former Governors
6. All APC Members of the House of Representatives
7. All members of the National Working Committee of the APC
8. All Zonal Women Leaders
GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES
All Gubernatorial Candidates (who would serve as Co-ordinators in non-APC States) are also expected to attend.
Thank you.
FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN, FCIArb(UK)
Director, Strategic Communications,
APC Presidential Campaign Council
(Official Spokesperson).
