Abike Dabiri,Nnamani,Fashola,Akpabio etc Appointed Buhari Campaign Council Members .To Be Inaugurated On Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 General Elections, will on Monday, January 7, 2019, inaugurate the Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 General Elections. The event will take place at 10:00am prompt at the International Conference Center, Area 11, Abuja. All guests are expected to be punctual.



Those expected to be present at the ceremony are those earlier announced as members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.



For the avoidance of doubt, they include:



CHAIRMAN



President Muhammadu Buhari



CO-CHAIRMAN



Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu



DEPUTY CHAIRMEN



1. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.



2. The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole



VICE CHAIRMAN NORTH



Senator George Akume



VICE CHAIRMAN SOUTH



Senator Ken Nnamani



DIRECTOR GENERAL



His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi



DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)



Senator A.O. Mamora



DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)



Arch. Waziri Bulama



SECRETARIES



1. Adamu Adamu



2. Dele Alake



ZONAL DIRECTORS



a. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko



b. North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume



c. North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu



d. South West: Sola Oke, SAN



e. South East: Sharon Ikeazor



f. South South: Senator Godswill Akpabio



DIRECTORATES



1. Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed



2. Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN



i. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa



3. Director, Contact & Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman



i. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre



ii. Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado



4. Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN



i. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato



ii. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri



5. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu



i. Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah



ii. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu



6. Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba



i. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman



7. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq



i. Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed



ii. Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam



8. Director, Admin- Onari Brown



i. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan



ii. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau



9. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa



i. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu



ii. Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire



10. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau



i. Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma



11. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN



i. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari



12. Director Field Operations- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu



13. Director Finance- Wale Edun



i. Deputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu Fadan



COUNCIL MEMBERS



1. Chief Bisi Akande



2. Chief John Oyegun



3. Senator Ita Enang



4. All APC serving Senators



5. All APC serving and former Governors



6. All APC Members of the House of Representatives



7. All members of the National Working Committee of the APC



8. All Zonal Women Leaders



GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES



All Gubernatorial Candidates (who would serve as Co-ordinators in non-APC States) are also expected to attend.



Thank you.



FESTUS KEYAMO, SAN, FCIArb(UK)



Director, Strategic Communications,



APC Presidential Campaign Council



(Official Spokesperson).

