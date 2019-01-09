9 Years Old Girl Walk Again 12 Months After Motor Accident In Ogun State

Published:

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says a nine-year old girl, Ajadi Islamiya, incapacitated in an accident in 2017, now walks again.



Islamiya, whose mother died in the crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Dec. 31, 2017, walked exactly a year on the crash anniversary.





Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.



A commercial bus with 18 passengers had on Dec. 31, 2017, while heading to Lagos from Ekiti State, rammed into a stationary truck due to speeding along Ogere axis on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.





Five people were killed including the mother of the girl, while 13 others sustained various degrees of injury.



According to him, Islamiya sustained multiple fractures from the auto crash and was taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, Ogun, for an intensive treatment by the Ogere FRSC teams led by Mr Maxwell Lede.



The sector commander commended the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Victor Emmanuel, for treating the girl without being sure of recovering his money for the past one year.



“I want to thank and give glory to God because she can now walk on her own without any artificial support.



“Only God who preserves her from the valley of the shadow of death on the Dec. 31,2017 is worthy to be praised,” he said.



Maxwell Lede, who is the Ogere Unit Commander of FRSC, told NAN that he was excited to see that the command’s efforts in the timely rescue of the accident victims were not in vain.

