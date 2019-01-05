5 Doctors Perform Kano’s First Brain Surgery

Published:

Five Kano-based medical doctors at the weekend set a milestone record for successfully carrying out a 48 hours brain surgery, first of it kind in Kano State.

The operation, which was conducted at the new Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu, Kano, repaired the brain of one Ali Iliyasu, after 26 years of brain disorder, which was suffered after a fatal accident.

A neuro-surgeon consultant, Dr. Shu’aibu Sule Dambatta, who led the team of surgeons that operated on the patients, said the successful brain-open surgery was effected after 11 months of fruitless appointment with different facilities.

Dambatta who spoke when Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje visited the hospital on a visit, said the team, which included Dr. Atiku, Dr. Musa, Dr. Hassan and Dr. Musbahu, all from Kano, committed to make history in the medical field in the state.

According to him, “we were contacted within the shortest period of time and we accepted to conduct the surgery. As you can see the patient is now talking to you less than 24 hours after the surgery. When you see a patient like this after surgery you don’t need to be told it was a successful exercise. He goes to the rest room on his feet, just within 24 hours after the surgery. We all thank Allah for this all-important breakthrough in this Specialist Hospital,” he said.

Dambatta added that the surgery was conducted free of charge but the family of the patient are only left with the purchase of the prescribed drugs.

Governor Ganduje applauded the professional touch of the medical team saying the job was not unconnected with the specialized medical management team initiated by the state government.

Ganduje said the management of the hospital under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) has facilitated efficient service delivery and functional management of the state-of-the-art equipment in the hospital.

The patient, Iliyasu, who was full of praises and thanks to God, recalled: “I had been suffering from this problem for the past 26 years when I had an accident. Since then, my brain has not been the same again. My family and I suffered a lot by going from one place to another in search of medical attention and intervention, all to no avail. The last place we went gave me an appointment of 11 months after which a surgery would be conducted on me.”

Iliyasu said before the surgery was conducted, he used to find it very difficult to sleep. He said immediately after the operation he regained his consciousness and comfort.

