32 Years Old Man Arrested In Lagos For Defiling 10 Years Old Boy

Published:

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court yesterday remanded a 32-year-old man, Victor Martin, in Kirikiri Prisons for alleged sodomy.



He was said to have had sex with a 10-year-old boy through the anus.



Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi said he should be kept behind bars, pending advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).



Martin, who lives at Shasha, Lagos, is facing a one-count charge of defilement.



Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ezekiel Ayorinde said the accused committed the offence on December 1 in Ikeja, Lagos.



“The minor was sent on errand by his mother to fetch firewood.



“While in the bush, the accused dragged him, assaulted and promised to give him money if he cooperated.

“He inserted his manhood into the boy’s anus and forcefully had carnal knowledge of him.



“A good Samaritan heard the boy’s cry, traced where the cry was coming from and caught the accused in the act.



“He alerted the police, who rescued the boy. The accused was arrested,” the prosecutor alleged.



The offence violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The case continues on January 21.

