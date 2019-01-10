2019:We;ve Not Endorsed Atiku Abubakar..Ohaneze Ndi Igbo

Published:

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has denied endorsing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election.



The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Mr Chuks Ibegbu disclosed this on Thursday in Enugu at a media briefing to mark the second anniversary of the current executive of the organisation.



Ibegbu said that the clarification became necessary following misconceptions of the event of November 14, 2018, where some Igbo leaders endorsed the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar for the presidency.



It would be recalled that some Igbo leaders had during a meeting in Enugu attended by Atiku and the national leaders of the PDP including the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki endorsed Atiku.





Ibegbu, however, clarified that the said endorsement was done by the friends of Atiku, adding that the organisation had not endorsed any particular candidate.



The deputy national publicity secretary said that the organisation needed to be circumspect, “as our children are in all the political parties.’



“It is erroneous to say that we endorsed Atiku. Ohanaeze Ndigbo did not endorse anybody. That meeting at Nike Lake Resort was organised by friends of Atiku.



“However, due to our peculiar circumstance in the country, we will identify with candidates that will restructure Nigeria if voted into power,” he said.



He said that the organisation would soon meet to take a holistic position on the 2019 general elections.



“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been canvassing for our people to identify with candidates that will restructure Nigeria.



“We still stand on that and in the next few days we shall meet to take a holistic position on the elections,” he said.



Ibegbu noted that within the two years in office of the Chief John Nwodo led Ohanaeze Ndigbo, “we have given our modest contribution by re-jigging Igbo leadership and issues concerning our people”.



He said that the current leadership of the organisation had built synergy with its affiliate groups with a view to achieving unity in the area.



He said that the dexterity and leadership acumen of Nwodo had positively affected the relationship between the organisation and other ethnic socio-cultural associations in the country.



(NAN)

Share This