2019:Odogbolu Goes Ago As Dayo Adeneye Visits Ward 4

Published:

The Centre of Odogbolu was put on a standstill today when Otunba Dayo Adeneye D1 visited the secretariat of Ward 4 Odogbolu.

D1 was received by hundreds of staunch supporters who waved posters and cassava roots amidst the chants of " Tesojue! D1 ni!!...

The Leader of the House welcomed D1 saying indeed " He is on of Us". Various interests groups then came one after the other in solidarity to pledge their support towards Otunba Dayo Adeneye's candidacy and offered prayers.

Otunba Dayo Adeneye then stated that he just came simply to greet them as he is no stranger to the ward. He appreciated the leadership of the ward and encouraged them to be steadfast with this campaign " Nobody can do it for us, if we claim we have been cheated by previous representatives in the past, well the time to correct that is now! Odogbolu must be great.

Odogbolu must be taken care of. Odogbolu's voice must be heard. Who better than me can offer you this? This is our divinely appointed time, we must not miss it. Vote D1 to secure the future of our constituency" he quipped.

Otunba Dayo Adeneye then thanked Ward 4 for their unwavering support and promised to do more if voted in.

Share This