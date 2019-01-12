2019: South-East PDP Warns Against Sabotaging Atiku/Obi

Published:

The South-East Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reaffirmed its strong support for the candidacy of Alhaji Abukakar Atiku and Mr. Peter Obi, warning those that are out to sabotage their efforts to beware of the wrath of the people.

Rising from the combined meeting of the Zonal and State Working Committees of the party in the party Secretariat at Enugu on Thursday, the Zonal Chairman of the party, Deacon Austin Umahi declared: “The South East PDP will aggressively give all their support to the victory of the party in the South-East.”

The Chairman said that the party was lucky to have two qualified candidates vying for the presidency. His words: “Alhaji Abubakar has verifiable records. Mr. Peter Obi’s performance in Anambra State is there for everybody to see. Nobody is more qualified than both of them among other presidential candidates.”

Advising other parties to keep-off the South East, Umahi said: “Hold me by my words. You will now see a different dance step that will tell other parties that they have no place in the South-East. Every stakeholder must go and deliver his polling booth.”

Appealing to all PDP members to join hands for the victor of the party, he said that now was not the time of “trafficating right and turning left”, declaring that “the PDP must get it right now.”

Corroborating the position of the Zonal Chairman, the Anambra State PDP Chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, said it was now incumbent on all PDP members to put in all they have towards the success of the party in all the parts of the country.

