2019 Presidential Election Is About The Future Of Nigeria ..Peter Obi

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to see the February 16, 2019 presidential election as decisive about the future and economic progress of Nigeria and not about the usual casting of votes because of vested interests. Obi gave the advice on Friday in Rano, Kano State, during the PDP Kano South Senatorial Rally



The former Anambra State Governor said that for over three years now, the foundations of Nigeria have come under serious threats due to incompetent governance, inadequate attention to the economy which has spiraled into unprecedented unemployment, inflation, economic hardship and mistaken outspokenness on corruption for real policies that will make corruption unattractive. He said that the only way to stop what he described as “the backwards movement of the country” is by “sending those that have failed to improve our lives out of power through the ballots”.



“When I became the Governor of Anambra State, I did not complain about what I met on ground. God, I believe, gave us eyes in the front to look forward and not backwards. This does not mean that we should not take note of the past in order to build great future, but the case of failing to solve even one of Nigerians’ many problems and to perpetually resort to blame game is a sign of incompetence to govern. What Nigerians should do is to vote in Atiku/Obi for their proven track records of successes in employment generation, wealth creation and consensus building among Nigerians,” Obi said.



He assured that if elected into office, the AAtiku Abubakar administration would create jobs, secure and unify the country.

