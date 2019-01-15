2019 Election:Political Parties Sue INEC Over Alleged Manipulated Guidelines.

Published:

Leaders of some political parties, yesterday, filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what they term “manipulated” guidelines for the 2019 general elections.



The plaintiffs in the suite were the national chairmen of Action Peoples Party (APP), Chief Ikenga Ugochinyere; Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Chief Sam Eke; Redemption Party of Nigeria (RPN); Nsehe Nseobong and Action Alliance (AA), Barr. Kenneth Udeze while the defendant is INEC.





The spokesman for the aggrieved parties, Chief Ugochinyere who said in a statement, yesterday, that the plaintiffs, numbering four, were representing over 50 other opposition parties, explained that the suit was aimed at stopping INEC from inserting “new controversial clauses” into the election guidelines.



“The suit which has an exparte application is expected to be heard tomorrow (today) and is seeking for an injunction stopping INEC from giving further effect to the controversial document called 2019 Election Guideline which has contents which are in conflict with the Constitution of Nigeria and the Electoral Act,” he said.





“Our concern is especially the clauses that allowed fake voters to vote in the 2019 general elections and the provisions doctoring the 2011 and 2015 separate accreditation and separate voting system which INEC chairman is trying to change few days to the elections in violation of all known laws and regulations including the ECOWAS Protocol which has been domesticated in Nigeria,” he added.



“The suit number FHC/ABJ/C5/31/2019, which was filled today (yesterday), is seen as the last hope for the Nigerian electorate who are desirous of having a free and fair election starting with having a guidelines which promotes atmosphere and foundation for free polls and not the controversial guidelines which are now seen by many as rigging manual drafted in Aso Rock and handed over to Amina Zakari to foist on political parties and Nigerian electorate,” he said.

