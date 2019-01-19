19 People Die In Bauchi Road Accident

Published:

19 people have reportedly died in a motor accident along Gombe-Darazo road in Bauchi.



The accident was said to have occurred on Thursday evening when an 18-seater bus collided with a truck.



An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Darazo, who spoke w on condition of anonymity, said the accident occurred as a result of reckless driving by the driver of the bus.



He said the travellers were on their way to Kano State from Gombe State when the vehicle somersaulted killing all passengers except two, who sustained serious injuries.



According to him, the injured persons were rushed to the Darazo General Hospital in the Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.



He added that the 19 corpses were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.



Confirming the incident in a telephone interview, the Head of Operations of the FRSC, Bauchi Sector Command, Paul Guah, however, said 13 people died in the accident.





Guah, a deputy sector commander, who gave sketchy details of the accident, said the vehicle, an 18-seater Hummer Bus, rammed into a trailer.



“I learnt that 13 passengers were killed instantly. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

