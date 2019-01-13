13 More Suspects Declared Wanted In Plateau State Over Murder Of Gen Alkali

Published:

The Plateau State Police command has declared 13 additional suspects wanted over the killing of the former Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Major-General Idris Alkali.



General Alkali had gone missing on September 3 2018 while travelling from Abuja to Bauchi via Jos. His remains were eventually recovered, after weeks of search in an open, well at Guchwet village at Shen district of Plateau’s Jos South LGA on October 31.





About 28 people are standing trial in connection with the killing of the late retired senior military officer in which 20 were granted bail on December 17, 2018.



The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tyopev Terna, in a statement yesterday, said: ‘’After an elaborate, discreet and painstaking investigation into the culpable homicide case of late Major General IM Alkali (retired) by the Plateau State Police Command Jos, it has further revealed that the following suspects now at large had actively participated in the illegal activities that led to the death of the late General.”



He named the suspects as: Kannan Nyam, Solomon Gyang Jang, Dustine (Surname Unknown), Dung Deme, Gyang Murrak, Da Chuwang Samuel, Nyam Samuel, Dung Gbeh, Daddy Dogo, James Dung, Gyang Dung, Jay Boy and Gyang (surname unknown).



He said the suspects were from Dwei Village in Du district of Jos South, except Gyang, whose name appeared last on the list and is said to be from Guchwet, in Shen district also of Jos South.



He urged residents who might have seen any of the suspects or were aware of their whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or call 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, 09053872296.

