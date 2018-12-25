Youth Corper Stabbed To Death In Nasarawa State Buried

Published:

The police in Nasarawa state have arrested eight suspects over the stabbing of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Samuel Makene, by some youth in Akwanga local government area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Samaila Usman, said that the arrested suspects were being interrogated at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) adding that they would be charged to court after the investigation.

Samuel Makene, a 2018 Batch A corps member whose place of primary assignment was Government Secondary School Ubbe, in Akun Development Area, was alleged to have been stabbed to death on Dec. 20 by some youth at the Akwanga residence of David Ombugadu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

However, the NYSC Coordinator in Nasarawa state, Hajiya Zainab Isa, said that, “the DG and entire management of NYSC were disturbed with the sad death of the youth, as about fifty corps members attended his burial to pay their last respect and I call on the public to always abide by the law.”

