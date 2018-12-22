You're Not God,Amosun Tells Adams Oshiomhole

Published:

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has dared Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over dissolution of the Derin Adebiyi-led state executive, saying the party leaders would complete their four-year tenure of office.





Amosun spoke on Friday at the APC secretariat in Abeokuta, just as he received the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) letter to be delivered to President Muhammadu Buhari who has been adopted as presidential candidate by the APM.



Amosun was addressing party stakeholders when the APM governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade and his campaign team members stormed the meeting and handed him a letter to be delivered to the president. He promised to deliver the letter.



Earlier in his address, the governor said the APC executives from state to ward levels were duly elected and they are bound to complete the tenure.



“I want to assure you that this executive that God has used you to put together, the executive will be there for the next four years. They will serve their term,” Amosun.



The embattled governor, in a scathing remark on the crisis rocking the APC, said he was not afraid of anybody except God and Buhari.



He vowed that “We will use our votes to let them know who owns Ogun state in 2019.”



“We do not fear them. We fear God and we fear President Muhammadu Buhari.



“We have decided to let them be for the sake of President Buhari. If not for the President, we know what to do.



“Just ignore them. Don’t engage them for anything. Let us be focussed and redouble our efforts so that in the coming election, we are going to answer them with our votes,” he said.

