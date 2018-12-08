Your Fearless Fight Against Corruption Has Been Recognized

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nuhu Ribadu, former chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for winning the anti-corruption lifetime achievement award.





Ribadu was conferred with the honour at an event organised by Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award in Malaysia on Friday.





The former EFCC boss was one of eight recipients from five continents.





According to a statement by Femi Adesina, the president’s special adviser on media and publicity, Buhari rejoiced with Ribadu over the award.





The president noted that the honour “is a rare privilege and acknowledgement of his fearless fight against corruption in his country”.





He said: “The award to Ribadu affirms our commitment to the campaign against corruption, which is one of the three focal areas of our administration.





“This also means that the world appreciates our determination to stem the negative effects of corruption on the country’s development.”





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





He urged the current leadership of the anti-corruption organisations in the country not to be deterred in the face of “corruption fighting back in different forms and shapes”.





Buhari also enjoined all Nigerians in leadership positions to emulate Ribadu and see public office “as a public trust”.





Ribadu was the pioneer chairman of the EFCC and was the presidential candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011.





The former EFCC boss defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he later joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).





He recently participated in the governorship primary of the APC in Adamawa.

Share This