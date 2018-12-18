Yinka Ayefele Made INEC Ambassador

Published:

Gospel artiste Yinka Ayefele (MON), has been named an ambassador for the Independent National Electoral Commission

A letter signed by Mrs Lakunya Dorothy Bello, Deputy Director, Civil Society Division, Voter Education and Publicity Department of the Commission in Abuja, stated that Dr Ayefele is expected to use his strong, integrity-based social influence to assist INEC in making a success of the coming 2019 elections and future electoral activities.

The conferment ceremony, which was held at an elaborate ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, was attended by INEC’s top management staff and the entertainment community.

An elated Ayefele described the position as a welcome development while assuring the commission of his commitment to voter education. “I’m happy to be one of INEC’s ambassadors. I see this as a task that must be accomplished. It is my duty as an ambassador to educate Nigeria eligible voters on voting right. Already, we have a jingle dedicated to this course on my radio stations in Ibadan and Abeokuta where we educate Nigerians on how to cast their vote and how not to sell their conscience.

