Woman Stabbed To Death While Giving Alms To Beggar

A kindhearted woman was stabbed to death after she rolled down the window of her car to give money to a woman in need.





Jacquelyn Smith, 52, was killed at about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 in a neighbourhood in east Baltimore. She was riding in a car with her husband and stepdaughter after attending a family gathering when she saw a woman carrying a baby and holding a cardboard sign asking for money.





According to police, the sign read: "Please help me feed my baby."





As Smith rolled down her window and called the woman to give her money, a man stepped forward and thanked her for her kind gesture. He then tried to snatch Smith's wallet but a struggle ensued during which he stabbed her in the chest with a knife.





Jeremy Silbert, Baltimore police’s public information officer said:





This was a good Samaritan who saw an individual holding a sign, who appeared to be down on her luck.





After stabbing Smith, the man and the needy woman fled down Valley Street while Smith's husband rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.





Friends say Smith was a Good Samaritan and was always ready to offer help.





The friend told CBS Baltimore that Smith was "a very loving, caring person. A very hard working woman. Just. just sweet."

