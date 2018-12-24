Woman Killed, Two Others Injured In Ibadan Fatal Accident

Published:

A woman was killed and two other people sustained serious injuries in an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle in Ibadan, Oyo state.





The fatal accident occurred in Apata, Ibadan early yesterday morning, according to online reports.





The accident was reportedly caused by the truck which failed brake and hit a motorcycle close to the pump at Apata Police Post. The accident resulted in the death of a woman who was sitting at the back of the motorcycle.





Two men on the motorcycle were injured. One of the injured men was the motorcycle rider, Mr Habeeb Aniyikaye. Habeeb said they were three riding on the motorcycle - the deceased, him a male passenger - and they had no idea that the truck behind them had failed brake.

















The injured victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment while the truck driver has been apprehended and is currently in police custody.

