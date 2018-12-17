Boyfriend Of Woman Found Dead In Ebonyi Hotel Room Arrested

Published:





The body of a yet-to-be identified woman was found in a room at the Crown Garden Hotel located along Afikpo road in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state on Sunday December 16th. This was disclosed by the state police command spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah.





One Sylvester Oduma, who lodged in the hotel and whose complaint led to the discovery of the corpse, said





“I arrived at the hotel on Sunday, paid for a suite and checked into the hotel only to perceive an unpleasant odour oozing out of the next room, which became unbearable. I quickly drew the attention of the management of the hotel to the unpleasant odour and they opened the door and found the lifeless body of a fair lady in the room. Possibly, she was stabbed to death by her supposed boyfriend identified as Uchenna Awoke. Immediately, the police were contacted and a team of officers arrived at the scene. The policemen immediately arrested all the management officials and staff of the hotel and took them away. The policemen evacuated the corpse and deposited it in a morgue.”





According to Punch, the deceased was found with deep cuts on her chest and neck. She has been deposited in a mortuary while one Uchenna Awoke, her supposed boyfriend, has been arrested in connection with her death. The police command spokesperson also said the manager of the hotel, Emmanuel Eze, and other some of the hotel staff have been arrested for negligence.





“The manager of the hotel, the supervisor and other workers of the hotel were taken to the station for questioning and I must confess to you that the whole thing is negligence on the part of the hotel management. How can a guest be murdered in a hotel room and days after, the management was not aware of the incident? We will investigate the matter properly and I assure you, the perpetrator(s) of the act must be arrested and prosecuted. All we are asking is for the members of the public to avail the police of useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.” she said

