Woman Caught Allegedly Trying To Behead Her Daughter In Delta (Photos)

Published:





A woman was caught yesterday allegedly trying to behead her daughter in an uncompleted building in Delta state.





In photos shared to Facebook, the 12-year-old girl can be seen bleeding from her neck. Her mother was on the floor, looking spent and defeated with blood on her clothes too.





According to Facebook user, Isaac Omoyibo, the woman was caught trying to behead the girl in a building under construction.





Timely intervention of locals allegedly helped foil the attempted murder which people are attributing to money rituals.





See More Photo Below;





Share This