Why We Removed Jimi Agbaje's Billboards - LASAA

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (Lasaa) has revealed that it removed billboards and posters of the PDP governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje, because he failed to seek permission from the agency.





Agbaje had reported the issue to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Edgar Imohimi.





But speaking at a Security/Stakeholders Meeting summoned by the police chief on Wednesday, the General Manager of Lasaa, Mobolaji Sanusi, said Agbaje ought to have sought permission like his APC counterpart before mounting the billboards and pasting the poster, especially on Lagos Island.





He said there were rules and regulations guiding the pasting of bills and posters in Lagos State which must be strictly adhered to.





Also speaking, the police boss advised that all participants and political candidates should always engage the agency before pasting posters and mounting billboards.





“Lagos State is politically mature. The removal of the billboards and poster could not have been an intentional act and that is why I have invited the Lasaa MD to be here today in order to clear the air on the issue,” he said.

