Why I Was Absent From 2019 Peace Accord..Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said he did not get a formal invitation to the signing of the peace accord for presidential candidates ahead of the 2019 elections.





The presidential candidates signed the accord on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.





Spokesman for Atiku, Paul Ibe, said in a statement that his principal did not get an invitation for the event and hence did not attend.





“I can confirm that Abubakar did not receive any formal invitation to the signing of the peace pact,” he said.





The peace accord agreement was brokered by the National Peace Committee, headed by former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar.





Also absent were former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili and former official of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu.

