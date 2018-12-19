Why I Turned Down Offer To Be Ambode's Deputy In 2015 - Hamzat

Published:

Deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, has said he rejected moves to run with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in 2015 because he was not comfortable with it.





Hamzat, who is the running mate to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that there were many things to consider when making a decision in politics.





He had earlier challenged Sanwo-Olu for the party’s governorship ticket.





“There can only be one governorship candidate and that’s the reality. And you have to look at different dynamics in various sections of the state,” he told Arise TV.





“In our country, you have to consider religion, because that’s where we are as a nation.





“We have to look at different parts of the state and when I looked at all of that, I realised that it’s better for me to step down for Mr Sanwo-Olu.”







He said: “I’ve known him for 15 years. I see him as a friend and a strong person that has the interest of the state at heart.





“Don’t forget that I was offered the position of the deputy governorship candidate four years ago, but I said no.





“So for me to take up the position now, it means I’m more comfortable working with him. I believe that together we can do a good job and take the state higher from where it is today.”

