Why I Talk About Money Ritual In My New Song - Lil Kesh

Former ‘Yahoo Boy No Laptop” artiste, Keshinro Ololade, popularly known by his stage name “Lil Kesh”, says he was creating awareness and not promoting “money ritual” in his latest single “Logo Benz”.





CKN News had reported earlier that Lil Kesh, a former ‘Yahoo Boy No Laptop” artiste, teamed up with his erstwhile boss, Olamide, to release new single “Logo Benz”.





The new anthem, which was produced by Rexxie, talks about money ritual and how he (Lil Kesh) wants to buy Benz.





Lil Kesh also sent out a warning to ladies to be careful with their “underwears”, saying: “panties are disappearing” in what appears to be a reaction to the ongoing trend among internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) in the country.





In the song, Olamide says: “I dey pray to Jesu ko owo wole, if money no enter I go do blood money oo. I dey pray to Allah ko owo wole oo, if money no enter I go do blood money oo.”





Apparently displeased with the lyrics of Logo Benz, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to blast the singers, with some accusing them of promoting internet fraud and ritual killings.





In defence, Lil Kesh took to Twitter to clarify the controversy surrounding the song, noting in the process that he could not have promoted what is already in existence but rather he was creating awareness on the subject matter. He has since deleted the tweet.





Lil Kesh tweeted: “If money no enter I go do blood money o talk your own. We no dey promote wetin don dey exist na awareness we dey do so spread ur pata at owner’s risk because won ka pata.”

